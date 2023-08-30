Longtime Giants coach Wotus finally spends a birthday with his mother back home in Connecticut

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Longtime Giants coach Ron Wotus made sure he didn’t miss another of his mother’s birthdays. Now serving as special assistant to baseball operations, he coordinated his scouting trip to see San Francisco’s Double-A affiliate — the Richmond Flying Squirrels — around mom Giavanna’s 87th birthday in Colchester, Connecticut. The 62-year-old Wotus spent the special day with her for the first time since his high school days.

