Longtime Georgia SID Claude Felton retiring after 45-year career in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Claude Felton was a revered media liaison for Georgia athletics, whose 45-year career at the university spanned from Vince Dooley to Kirby Smart. The school has announced that Felton will be retiring on Wednesday. The Savannah native was hired by Georgia in 1979 after serving as the director of public relations at Georgia Southern University. The following year, the Bulldogs won their first consensus national football title with an unbeaten squad coached by Dooley and led by freshman sensation Herschel Walker. Felton was still at Georgia when Smart guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships for the 2021 and ’22 seasons.

