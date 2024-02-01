Longtime FSU baseball coach Mike Martin, who won a record 2,029 games over 40 seasons, dies at 79

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Martin, a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame who won an NCAA Division I record 2,029 games in 40 seasons as Florida State’s baseball coach, has died after a three-year battle with dementia. He was 79. The school announced Martin’s death on social media. Martin was the head coach at Florida State from 1980 through 2019, getting to the College World Series a record-tying 17 times in that span — including his first and last seasons in Tallahassee. The Seminoles finished second twice at the CWS and third on three other occasions under Martin. He never won a national title.

