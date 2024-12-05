Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into a new role as Mike Norvell shuffles his staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins is transitioning into a new role as coach Mike Norvell continues to shuffle his staff. Haggins twice served as interim head coach during his 31 years in Tallahassee. Haggins had been the associate head coach and defensive tackles coach since 2014. He will remain an associate head coach while focusing on impacting the entire program. Norvell announced the move on Thursday. Norvell hired Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to the same position at FSU, and White is expected to bring defensive line coach Terrance Knighton with him.

