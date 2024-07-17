Longtime Cup owner Rick Hendrick to drive pace car at Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick has been selected as the pace car driver for Sunday’s Brickyard 400. Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials made the announcement Wednesday. Hendrick will drive the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Pace Car, leading the field to the green flag for the 30th race held at Indy’s famed track — and its first on the historic 2.5-mile oval since 2020. He also is celebrating his 40th season as a Cup team owner this year. Hendrick Motorsports holds every major team record in the Cup Series including championships, points-paying victories, pole positions and laps led.

