Longtime Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov is expected to join AHL Hershey after clearing waivers

Evgeny Kuznetsov is expected to report to the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears after clearing waivers. The Washington Capitals waived the 31-year-old Russian and assigned him to Hershey after he went unclaimed by the NHL’s other 31 teams. The Bears say Kuznetsov is expected to take part in their practice Tuesday. Kuznetsov is in the second-to-last season of an eight-year, $62.4 million contract. He’s still not yet cleared to play while he receives care under the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.