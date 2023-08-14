Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces retirement at age 37

By The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. David Krejci has decided to retire after playing a decade and a half in the NHL, a development that was expected and leaves the Boston Bruins without their top two centers fresh off setting records for the most wins and points in a season. Krejci announced his retirement in a statement Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci has announced his retirement at age 37 after 15 full seasons in the NHL. Krejci returned to North America last year after playing a season in front of friends and family in his native Czechia. He played nearly 1,200 games for the Bruins from 2007-2023 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2011. Krejci’s retirement comes after face of the franchise Patrice Bergeron decided last month to call it a career. Their departures leaves Boston without its top two centers after setting league records for most wins and points in a season.

