Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces retirement at age 37

BOSTON (AP) — Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci has announced his retirement at age 37 after 15 full seasons in the NHL. Krejci returned to North America last year after playing a season in front of friends and family in his native Czechia. He played nearly 1,200 games for the Bruins from 2007-2023 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2011. Krejci’s retirement comes after face of the franchise Patrice Bergeron decided last month to call it a career. Their departures leaves Boston without its top two centers after setting league records for most wins and points in a season.

