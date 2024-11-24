Longino’s 20-yard TD pass to Fuselier at buzzer helps Lamar beat McNeese 26-20

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jakolby Longino threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyndon Fuselier to cap a 13-play, 77-yard drive as time expired and Lamar blew a 17-point lead before the Cardinals beat McNeese 26-24 in the regular season finale for both teams. An offensive pass interference penalty negated a 5-yard touchdown reception by RJ Carver with a second left and backed the Cardinals up to the McNeese 20 before Longino hit Fuselier in the front of the end zone. Longino replaced starter Robert Coleman, who was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch, and was 4-of-11 passing for 57 yards. Coleman completed 8 of 15 for 100 yards passing, including a 41-yard touchdown to Sevonne Rhea that made it 17-0 with 6:10 left in the second quarter.

