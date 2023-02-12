Long sparks Fairfield past Mount St. Mary’s 76-72 in OT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — TJ Long came off the bench to score 21 points and Fairfield rallied to beat Mount St. Mary’s in overtime 76-72. Long sank 5 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throws for the Stags (11-14, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Caleb Fields scored 14 with three steals. Allan Jeanne-Rose pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Benjamin totaled 22 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace the Mountaineers (8-18, 4-11).

