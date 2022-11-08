Long leads Old Dominion over Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-65

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mekhi Long had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 84-65 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Long added 10 rebounds for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Tyreek Scott-Grayson recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks were led by Zion Styles, who recorded 18 points. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Ahamadou Fofana also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Old Dominion plays Friday against Drexel on the road, and Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Bryn Athyn College on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.