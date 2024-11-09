Long Island University rushes for 407 yards and 4 scores in a 28-7 victory over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Greenwood carried 20 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Long Island University had 407 yards rushing and four scores in a 28-7 victory over Sacred Heart. Michael Love highlighted a three-touchdown quarter on a 67-yard burst to make it 21-0. Greenwood, who opened the scoring with a 1-yard score, added a 55-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Greenwood was 4-of-6 passing for 52 yards, and Luca Stanzani 3 of 6 for 46 with an interception for Long Island (3-7, 3-2 Northeast Conference), which has won three of its last four.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.