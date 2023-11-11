Long Island University beats Wagner 49-14 on Senior Day

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Howell and Luca Stanzani combined for 199 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Long Island University beat Wagner 49-14. Long Island scored 35 unanswered points in the second half. Angelo Rodriguez scored on a 28-yard run with 2:04 remaining in the fourth quarter and Rudy Silvera returned a fumble 32 yards for another score to cap it. Rodriguez, Jaden Dawkins and Owen Glascoe each had a touchdown run for Long Island (4-6, 4-2), which concludes its season next Saturday at Stonehill. Glascoe also had a touchdown catch of 54 yards in the second quarter, with Leak Bryant and Abidin Dauti also scoring on their lone catches of the game. Rickey Spruill carried it 27 times for 130 yards and a touchdown for Wagner (3-7, 3-4).

