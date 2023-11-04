Long Island scores twice in fourth quarter to rally past St. Francis 29-28

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Chris Howell and Aviyon Smith-Mack combined for a 72-yard pass play, setting up the go-ahead touchdown run by Owen Glascoe, and Long Island rallied to defeat St. Francis of Pennsylvania 29-28. The Sharks trailed 28-17 after Red Flash offensive lineman Mason Imbt recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone for the 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter. LIU rallied with Howell’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Davon Wells and a 1-yard touchdown run by Glascoe on consecutive possessions. The Sharks failed on two-point conversion tries after each touchdown. The LIU defense held on downs after Glascoe’s touchdown and the Sharks ran out the clock.

