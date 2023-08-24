Long injury list won’t push Chelsea to reintegrate Romelu Lukaku to squad under Pochettino

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s relationship with Chelsea remains broken despite a lengthening list of injured attackers that is proving a frustration for manager Mauricio Pochettino early in his tenure at the English club. Lukaku has not been given a squad number by Chelsea this season and has made clear his desire to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgium striker joined Chelsea for a then-club-record fee of $135 million in August 2021 but spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. Chelsea has been unwilling to consider another loan move and would rather Lukaku was sold. The attackers currently unavailable for Pochettino are Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka and Armando Broja.

