Long Beach State beats USC 84-79 in OT, spoiling Bronny James’ debut for Trojans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points and Long Beach State outlasted Southern California 84-79 in overtime. The Beach spoiled Bronny James’ college debut. James played his first college game since suffering cardiac arrest in July. He was cheered on by his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. James finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes. Jadon Jones added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Beach, which won its fourth in a row and improved to 7-4. The Trojans fell to 5-4.

