Londynn Jones scores 16 to lead No. 8 UCLA over Arizona 61-41

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 16 points, Lauren Betts had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 8 UCLA dominated on the boards in a 61-41 win at Arizona on Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams. Betts had her 10th double-double of the season while Jones was 5 of 9 from the field including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Gabriela Jaquez added 11 on 5-of-6 shooting for UCLA, which has won five in a row. Helena Pueyo led Arizona with 16 points and six steals.

