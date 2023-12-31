Londynn Jones leads No. 2 UCLA to 71-64 win over No. 6 USC despite 27 points from JuJu Watkins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and second-ranked UCLA defeated No. 6 USC 71-64 in a battle of unbeaten crosstown rivals Saturday, despite 27 points and 11 rebounds from JuJu Watkins at a sold out Pauley Pavilion. Lauren Betts had 15 points and eight rebounds while Kiki Rice scored 12 for the Bruins, who beat the Trojans for the seventh straight time. It was the first ranked matchup between the rivals since 1985 and first since March, 1981, where both have been in the top 10.

