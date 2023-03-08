London traffic delays start of Champions League match

LONDON (AP) — The start of the Champions League game between Tottenham and AC Milan was delayed by 10 minutes after both teams experienced traffic issues. Both teams arrived late to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their second-leg match in the round of 16. AC Milan was based in a hotel in the Shoreditch district of London and only got to the ground just before 7 p.m. local time — ahead of a scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff. Tottenham had arrived only minutes earlier after also experiencing traffic problems.

