London Marathon pays tribute to last year’s winner Kelvin Kiptum, who died in car crash

LONDON (AP) — The London Marathon has paid tribute to last year’s winner Kelvin Kiptum with a period of applause before the start of the men’s race. Kiptum was killed along with his coach in a car crash in his native Kenya in February. At the age of 24, he was already the marathon world record holder and viewed as a top contender for gold at the Olympics in Paris this year. Kiptum set a London Marathon course record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds in 2023. A video of his win was played before the start of the men’s race on Sunday, before a period of applause by the runners and the crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.