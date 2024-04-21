London Marathon pays tribute to last year’s winner Kelvin Kiptum, who died in car crash

By The Associated Press
FILE - Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon in London, April 23, 2023. World record-holder Kiptum was supposed to race in the Netherlands this weekend, with plans to attack the flat Rotterdam course in pursuit of the 2-hour barrier. But the 24-year-old Olympic gold-medal favorite died in a one-car accident in his native Kenya in Feb. 2024, leaving a void in the marathon world. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali]

LONDON (AP) — The London Marathon has paid tribute to last year’s winner Kelvin Kiptum with a period of applause before the start of the men’s race. Kiptum was killed along with his coach in a car crash in his native Kenya in February. At the age of 24, he was already the marathon world record holder and viewed as a top contender for gold at the Olympics in Paris this year. Kiptum set a London Marathon course record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds in 2023. A video of his win was played before the start of the men’s race on Sunday, before a period of applause by the runners and the crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.