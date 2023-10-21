Lombardi’s late touchdown, O’Malley’s interception lift Northern Illinois by Eastern Michigan 20-13

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Rocky Lombardi scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:11 to play to lift Northern Illinois to a 20-13 win over Eastern Michigan. Lombardi capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 6-minutes, 47-seconds. Grayson Barnes had the key play when he went up for a Lombardi pass for a 26-yard gain on 3rd-and-14 from the Huskies’ 38. Two snaps later Gavin Williams ripped off a 34-yard run to the 2 with 1:19 to play. Lombardi then leaned into the line to gain a yard and knelt down on second down, both plays designed to force Eastern Michigan to burn its last two timeouts. Then Lombardi easily bulled into the end zone. Devonte O’Malley’s interception near midfield wrapped up the game.

