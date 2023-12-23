Lombardi, Northern Illinois beat Arkansas State 21-19 in the Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Rocky Lombardi passed and ran for a touchdown and Northern Illinois held on for a 21-19 victory over Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl when the Red Wolves couldn’t convert a late two-point pass. Antario Brown ran for 132 yards for the Huskies, who won six of their final eight games. The 25-year-old Lombardi completed his seventh and final college season by going 18 of 29 for 200 yards despite a pair of interceptions. He spent four years at Michigan State and three at Northern Illinois, receiving a medical redshirt last season.

