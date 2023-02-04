Lombard shoots 63, 1 clear at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South African golfer Zander Lombard has finished birdie-birdie to shoot a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 and take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The No. 333-ranked Lombard is looking to win his first title on the European tour and is 16 under overall after shooting the lowest round of the week containing nine birdies at Al Hamra Golf Club. Lombard is a shot clear of Rasmus Hojgaard who shot 68 after starting the third round in a three-way share of the lead.

