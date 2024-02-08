Lombard maintains strong start to 2024 by taking share of lead at Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South African golfer Zander Lombard has maintained his strong start to 2024 by shooting 5-under 67 to take a share of the lead after the first round of the Qatar Masters. Lombard was bogey-free round Doha Golf Club and was tied with Ashun Wu of China. The No. 100-ranked Lombard was second at the Bahrain Championship last week, sixth at the Dubai Invitational in his first event of the year and finished in the top 20 in two tournaments in United Arab Emirates in between. The Qatar Masters is the fifth straight European tour event in the Middle East. Wu also had five birdies and no bogeys like Lombard.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.