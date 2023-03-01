Logan who? Sargeant 1st American on F1 grid since 2015

A 22-year-old race car driver from Ft. Lauderdale will become the first American on the Formula One grid since 2015 when the season opens this weekend in Bahrain. Logan Sargeant isn’t well-known in the United States because he’s spent almost his entire career racing in Europe. But the Floridian outraced all his American contemporaries for one of the 20 coveted spots on the F1 grid. He will drive for Williams and make his United States debut in May at his home track at the Miami Grand Prix.

