Logan Webb, Giants agree to $90M, 5-year deal for 2024-28

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $90 million, five-year contract covering 2024-28. The 26-year-old has a $4.6 million salary this season in his first year of arbitration eligibility and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He gets $8 million next year, $12 million in 2025, $23 million each in 2026 and 2027 and $24 million in 2028. Webb went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts last year. He is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA this season heading into a scheduled start Sunday at the Detroit Tigers.

