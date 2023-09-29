Logan Smothers leads dramatic tying drive, throws OT touchdown, Jacksonville State tops Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Logan Smothers led a last-minute touchdown drive with a 2-point conversion and then threw his third touchdown pass in overtime to give Jacksonville State a 35-28 win over Sam Houston. After Smothers floated a 24-yard pass to wide open Sean Brown on the Gamecocks second play in overtime, the Bearkats picked up one yard on four pass plays. Jacksonville State forced the overtime when Smothers led a 75-yard drive in 58 seconds. He found Perry Carter for a 28-yard touchdown and Quinton Lane for the 2-point conversion with 13 seconds to play. Keegan Shoemaker threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to John Gentry and a 22-yarder to Noah Smith in the first quarter and Sam Houston opened a 21-7 lead at halftime.

