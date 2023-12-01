Logan Sargeant to stay with the Williams F1 team next year after tough start for American driver

WANTAGE, England (AP) — American rookie Logan Sargeant will remain with the Williams F1 team next year despite a difficult first season. The British team says it is “delighted to announce” that Sargeant will continue to drive for them. Retaining the 22-year-old Sargeant for a second campaign completes the 20-driver grid for next season. Sargeant scored only one point in the 2023 season. It was season which saw a series of expensive crashes and dismal results. He will continue to race alongside Alex Albon with the London-born Thai’s seat already confirmed with Williams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.