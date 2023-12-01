Logan Sargeant to stay with the Williams F1 team next year after tough start for American driver

By The Associated Press
Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Ali Haider/Pool via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Haider]

WANTAGE, England (AP) — American rookie Logan Sargeant will remain with the Williams F1 team next year despite a difficult first season. The British team says it is “delighted to announce” that Sargeant will continue to drive for them. Retaining the 22-year-old Sargeant for a second campaign completes the 20-driver grid for next season. Sargeant scored only one point in the 2023 season. It was season which saw a series of expensive crashes and dismal results. He will continue to race alongside Alex Albon with the London-born Thai’s seat already confirmed with Williams.

