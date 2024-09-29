Logan Gilbert nearly perfect as Mariners top A’s 6-4 in final game in Oakland jerseys

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert took a perfect game into the sixth inning to cap the best season of his career and Cal Raleigh hit a record-setting two-run homer in the Seattle Mariners 6-4 win over the Athletics in their final game representing Oakland. The final time for the A’s with “Oakland” across the front of their gray road uniforms was nearly a historic final day for Gilbert. He was overpowering from the outset and retired the first 17 batters of the game before Nick Allen’s soft single into left field with two outs in the sixth inning. Gilbert struck out seven and finished the season with 208 2/3 innings pitched, becoming the first Seattle pitcher to lead baseball in innings for a season.

