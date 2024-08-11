Logan Gilbert dominant on mound as Mariners shut out Mets for 2nd straight day, 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert threw seven scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on Seattle’s major league-best 13th shutout of the season as the Mariners beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Saturday night.

Gilbert was dominant allowing just three hits and followed what Bryce Miller did in the series opener on Friday when he threw six shutout innings. Gilbert allowed a leadoff single to Francisco Lindor then didn’t give up another hit until Lindor’s single in the sixth inning.

Gilbert (7-8) struck out six and walked only one batter to pick up his first victory since July 9. It was his fifth start of the season throwing seven or more scoreless innings, the most in the majors.

Yimi García and Andrés Muñoz pitched the final two innings as Seattle snapped a tie with Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston for most shutouts this season. Muñoz has not allowed a hit in his last 11 appearances.

Justin Turner drove in a pair of runs, including an important add-on run in the seventh inning after Seattle’s bats went quiet following an early outburst.

Seattle got to Mets starter Sean Manaea by scoring three runs on three doubles and a single in the first inning. Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena had the first two doubles to score the first run. Arozarena scored on Turner’s double off the wall and Mitch Haniger’s two-out single brought home Turner.

Turner’s RBI single in the seventh inning scored Arozarena.

Manaea (8-5) was coming off consecutive starts where he pitched seven scoreless innings in wins over Minnesota and St. Louis. But he labored to record nine outs against the Mariners and the three-inning start was his shortest since May 10 of last season when he lasted only 2 2/3 innings against Washington while pitching for the Giants.

Manaea matched his season high with five walks, allowed four hits and needed 85 pitches to get through three innings.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets activated RHP Reed Garrett (elbow) off the injured list and optioned LHP Alex Young to Triple-A Syracuse. Garrett missed a month and had a 3.64 ERA in 36 appearances prior to his injury.

Seattle recalled RHP Troy Taylor from Double-A Arkansas and optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor had a 1.17 ERA and 16 saves in 29 games at Arkansas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) will throw one-plus innings for Syracuse on Sunday and RHP Dedniel Núñez will throw a bullpen session.

Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez (ankle) went through an extensive pregame workout that included fielding, hitting and running, but it remains uncertain when he’ll return from the IL.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06) has lost his last two starts and allowed 10 earned runs over those two outings. He hasn’t pitched beyond the fifth since July 20.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48) has pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs in each of his past two starts.

