Loftus-Cheek lifts Milan past Rennes, Lukaku scores in Roma’s draw with Feyenoord in Europa League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored two goals as AC Milan eased to 3-0 victory over Rennes in the first leg of the playoff for the Europa League’s round of 16. Romelu Lukaku kept up his hot scoring form in the competition by netting the equalizer to give Roma a 1-1 draw at Feyenoord. Veteran Ángel Di María converted from the spot twice as Benfica beat 10-man Toulouse 2-1. In a tense finish in Hamburg, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Eguinaldo salvaged a 2-2 draw against Marseille.

