Loftis throws for 2 TDs as Duke beats Pitt, 30-19

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Loftis threw for two touchdowns and Duke snapped a two-game skid by defeating Pittsburgh 30-19 to end the regular season and secure a second straight winning season Saturday. Loftis threw for 248 yards, with 106 of those to Jordan Moore and 72 to Jalon Calhoun. Both those receivers had touchdown receptions as Duke (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid to complete its first undefeated conference home slate since 1989. Nate Yarnell threw for two touchdowns and an interception for the Panthers (3-9, 2-6), who went winless in six games away from home. Pitt never won consecutive games this year.

