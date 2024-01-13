Loena Hendrickx wins European figure skating championships gold to end wait

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Loena Hendrickx’s wait for a major figure skating gold medal has ended with victory at the European figure skating championships. Hendrickx won Belgium’s first European figure skating gold for 77 years in a close contest with defending champion Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia and 17-year-old Belgian Nina Pinzarrone as all three medalists skated near-flawless free skates. Hendrickx already had a five-point lead from the short program and finished on a total 213.25 points. Gubanova scored 206.52 and Pinzarrone 202.29. The ice dance competition concludes later Saturday.

