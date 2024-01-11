Loena Hendrickx leads European figure skating championships after short program

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Loena Hendrickx has taken the lead at the European figure skating championships in the women’s short program as fellow Belgian skater Nina Pinzarrone follows close behind. Hendrickx led the way with 74.66 points after landing a triple flip, double axel and a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination. The 17-year-old Pinzarrone is second on 69.70 and last year’s winner Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia is third on 68.96. The pairs free skate is later Thursday. Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava lead that event after the short program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.