Lo’eau LaBonta scored twice as KC Current beat Portland Thorns and remain undefeated in NWSL

Lo’eau LaBonta scored twice in the first half and the Kansas City Current remained unbeaten this season with a 4-1 road victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Courtney Brown scored her first NWSL goal and Trinity Rodman added a second as the Washington Spirit beat Gotham FC 2-0. After going down early, the North Carolina Courage responded with three goals in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. Racing Louisville went down a player for most of the match due to an early red card, but played to a 1-1 draw with the Reign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.