Lodes has 7 Ks over 7 relief innings, Oklahoma beats UConn, avoids elimination at regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Madron, Michael Snyder and Scott Mudler had two RBIs apiece, reliever Jeff Lodes struck out seven over seven innings and host Oklahoma beat Connecticut 6-4 to fight off elimination at the Norman Regional. Oklahoma (40-20) plays the Huskies again for a berth in the super regionals. UConn (34-24) beat the Sooners 4-1 earlier in the regional, knocking them into the loser’s bracket. Mudler had an RBI single and Madron added a two-run double in the sixth to give the Sooners a 6-3 lead. Tyler Minick hit a solo homer for UConn.

