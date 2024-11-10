Locklear throws 2 touchdown passes to Odom in extra time and UTEP tops Kennesaw State 43-35 in 2OT

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Scotty Locklear threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom — their second scoring connection in extra time — and the UTEP defense held to give the Miners a 43-35 double-overtime win over Kennesaw State. Davis Bryson threw a 25-yard touchdown to Qua Ashley on the first play of the first possession for the Owls. Locklear and Odom connected for 23 and 2 yards to answer in three plays. On their second possession the Miners overcame an offensive pass interference penalty and had a lost fumble overturned before Locklear’s third-and-13 pass found Odom wide open at the goal line. He also hit Jevon Jackson for a two-point conversion. The Miners also had to overcome a pass interference play on Kennesaw’s possession before Christian Moss was ruled out of bounds on a fourth-and-9 catch.

