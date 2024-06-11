Locking down games and dominating late has become a hallmark for the Florida Panthers

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and center Kevin Stenlund (82) celebrate at the end of the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have become experts at locking games down and dominating opponents in the third period. Getting a lead and holding on to it has them two wins from the Stanley Cup after cooking up that recipe to perfection in Games 1 and 2 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers. Florida has outscored opponents 28-11 in the third during the playoffs. Taking a 2-0 lead in the series the Panthers did less relying on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and controlled much of the play throughout. They head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 full of confidence in their style.

