Locking down games and dominating late has become a hallmark for the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have become experts at locking games down and dominating opponents in the third period. Getting a lead and holding on to it has them two wins from the Stanley Cup after cooking up that recipe to perfection in Games 1 and 2 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers. Florida has outscored opponents 28-11 in the third during the playoffs. Taking a 2-0 lead in the series the Panthers did less relying on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and controlled much of the play throughout. They head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 full of confidence in their style.

