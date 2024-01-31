Lock Paul Gabrillagues to start for France against Ireland in their Six Nations opener

PARIS (AP) — Lock Paul Gabrillagues will start for France against defending champion Ireland in the Six Nations opener on Friday. He will make his return after a long absence. Gabrillagues has not played for Les Bleus since a 20-19 loss to Wales in October 2019. The opening match of the tournament in Marseille will feature two teams looking to overcome disappointment from last year’s World Cup. Both France and Ireland were among the favorites to win that tournament but lost in the quarterfinals.

