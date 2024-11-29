Lock is 3rd Giants starting QB in 3 games, and the result is the same during a 7-game skid

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) and linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock finally got a start at quarterback for the New York Giants, and helped them get their first lead in seven games. Then his two turnovers led to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in a 27-20 loss. New York is 2-10 with a seven-game losing streak. Lock became the third different Giants starting quarterback in three games. Daniel Jones was benched and released, and Tommy DeVito developed a sore arm. Lock was 21-of-32 passing for 178 yards with an interception. He got sacked six times, fumbling on one of those. He ran four times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

