Lock is 3rd Giants starting QB in 3 games, and the result is the same during a 7-game skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock finally got a start at quarterback for the New York Giants, and helped them get their first lead in seven games. Then his two turnovers led to touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in a 27-20 loss. New York is 2-10 with a seven-game losing streak. Lock became the third different Giants starting quarterback in three games. Daniel Jones was benched and released, and Tommy DeVito developed a sore arm. Lock was 21-of-32 passing for 178 yards with an interception. He got sacked six times, fumbling on one of those. He ran four times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

