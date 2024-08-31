Lochow records TDs receiving and passing, Lampron leads defense as Dayton tops St. Francis 18-10

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Gavin Lochow caught a touchdown pass and threw for another and the Dayton defense forced turnovers on the last three possessions as the Flyers opened the season with an 18-10 win over St. Francis (Pa.). Lochow hauled in a 12-yard pass from Drew VanVleet to cap an 11-play, 28-yard drive on the Flyers’ first possession. That score was set up by Gideon Lampron’s strip sack of Nick Whitfield Jr. and fumble recovery. Lampron led the defense for Dayton with 11 tackles, three for losses, and forced two fumbles. The Flyers opened the second half with a 74-yard drive, capped by Lochow’s 27-yard strike to Luke Brenner after he took a backwards pass from VanVleet. That made it 15-3. Dayton’s second lost fumble led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Markell Holman to pull St. Francis within 15-10.

