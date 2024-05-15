Locally owned Valhalla Golf Club touts Kentucky flavor as it prepares to host 4th PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A distinctive Kentucky flavor is present throughout Valhalla Golf Club, from the spire atop the clubhouse to the jutting limestone and bluegrass highlighting many fairways. That was part of the emphasis for the ownership group that purchased the picturesque course from PGA of America nearly two years ago, and they hope other enhancements put in place creates a great atmosphere for fans and especially golfers as Valhalla prepares to host its fourth PGA Championship this week. Holes are nicknamed for Kentucky staples such as horse racing and its signature bourbon, and the group wanted to ensure the 38-year-old course stayed in local hands to maintain its identity and charm.

