Local favorite Humbert wins tough 3-setter against Nakashima at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Local favorite Hugo Humbert was made to work hard to beat Brandon Nakashima of the United States in his first match at the Paris Masters. Humbert, seeded 15th at the final Masters 1000 event of the season, needed more than two hours to beat the 35th-ranked Nakashima 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Humbert, who saved two break points in the decider, extended his unbeaten record against Nakashima to 3-0. He will next take on another American player, Marcos Giron, who defeated Shang Juncheng 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.