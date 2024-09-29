Lobjanidze scores in the 72nd minute to help Atlanta United play the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 tie

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Saba Lobjanidze scored in the 72nd minute when he was left wide open in front of the goal for a lofted pass from Brooks Lennon to help Atlanta United play the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 tie on Saturday night.Atlanta (8-14-9) entered the game two spots below ninth-place Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings. The Union (9-13-9), who had won three of their past four matches, have three more regular-season matches remaining — two on the road. Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel opened the scoring in the 61st when he sent in a nice pass from Kai Wagner, who became the club’s all-time assists leader in MLS regular-season play with 51. Harriel also made a sliding deflection in the 50th to save a potential goal on a counterattack.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.