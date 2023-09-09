Loáisiga allowed go-ahead homer to Taylor in Yankees’ 9-2 loss to Brewers after honoring 1998 team

NEW YORK (AP) — After honoring their historic 125-win championship team of 1998, the New York Yankees gave another performance that showed how far the franchise has fallen.

Jonathan Loáisiga allowed a go-ahead homer to No. 9 hitter Tyrone Taylor to start a three-run eighth inning Saturday and the Yankees fell two games below .500 with a 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York had four hits and managed just seven in the first two games of the series, getting outscored 13-0 from the seventh inning on. The Yankees (70-72) have lost three straight by a combined 27-7 after winning eight of nine and are in danger of their first losing season since 1992.

“It’s tough,” Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. “We kind of got on a little roll there and obviously a little skid here, but that’s baseball.”

Former captain Derek Jeter attended his first Old-Timers’ Day since retiring joining Core Four teammates Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera for a 25th reunion of the 1998 juggernaut.

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor celebrates with Willy Adames after they defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. The Brewers won 9-2. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

“Getting a chance to see those guys, having them mingling around here was pretty cool,” Judge said.

After a 2-hour, 34-minute rain delay that flooded the outfield, Milwaukee (79-62) opened a four-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have 16 of their 27 hits in the series during innings seven through nine.

“That swing by Tyrone, it just changes the game,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee went ahead 2-0 in the fourth on Willy Adames’ Little League home run. Adames hit an RBI triple and continued home when first baseman DJ LeMahieu’s throw sailed past third for an error.

New York tied the score in the bottom half on Anthony Volpe’s RBI single and Oswald Peraza’s run-scoring grounder.

With the score 2-2, Taylor hit a 1-0 sinker off Loáisiga (0-2) down the left-field line for his sixth homer. Taylor was inserted into Milwaukee’s lineup when Yelich was scratched due to lower back soreness about 10 minutes the scheduled start.

“Tyrone’s been in there, and you just got to be ready,” Counsell said.

Taylor hit his second career homer that gave his team the lead in the eighth inning or later. The Yankees have allowed 18 homers to No. 9 hitters.

“I was just trying to be on top for a heater there,” Taylor said. “He missed away with the first one and then I was hoping that he would overcorrect and leave one over the middle but I think it ended up being a pretty solid pitch in”

Loáisiga has allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in the first two games of the series.

After Taylor’s homer, Mark Canha hit a bloop RBI single and pinch-hitter Victor Caratini had a sacrifice fly. William Contreras had a two-run single in the ninth, when Ron Marinaccio walked in two runs.

Joel Payamps (5-4) struck out rookie Jasson Domínguez with Judge on first to end the seventh. Domínguez was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

ADAMES MEETS JETER

After the ceremony, Adames ran up to Jeter and had a brief chat with him at home plate. Adames raced back to the dugout with a wide smile on his face after meeting the Hall of Famer.

“That’s the moment I’ve been dreaming about since I was kid,” Adames said.

SCOUTING

New York GM Brian Cashman was in the front row to watch Yoshinobu Yamamoto throw a no-hitter for the Orix Buffaloes on Friday night against the Lotte Marines in Chiba, Japan. Cashman was among several executives watching Yamamoto, who threw his second no-hitter and is expected to be posted to major league teams in the offseason.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (strained left oblique) was placed on the injured list and is out for the season.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA) opposes New York RHP Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90) Sunday. Burnes is winless in eight starts since July 20 and Cole has won his last three starts.

