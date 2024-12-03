Lloyd, Armas, Rimando, Harvey and Abbott elected to U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Carli Lloyd, Chris Armas, Nick Rimando and Mary Harvey have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame along with former Major League Soccer executive Mark Abbott, and will be inducted on May 3. Lloyd, who scored a hat trick that boosted the U.S. over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final, was on the ballot for the first time and received 47 of 48 votes from the player selection committee. The 42-year-old Lloyd scored 134 goals, third in U.S. women’s history behind Abby Wambach’s 184 and Mia Hamm’s 158.

