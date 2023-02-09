Lloris out for up to 7 weeks, Bissouma needs operation

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out for up to seven weeks because of a knee injury. Lloris was hurt late in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday in the English Premier League. Afterward, he was pictured wearing a brace on his leg. Backup keeper Fraser Forster will stand in as Tottenham prepares to face AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 next week. Also, midfielder Yves Bissouma will undergo surgery Friday to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle. And manager Antonio Conte has returned to work after he had surgery in Italy last week to remove his gallbladder.

