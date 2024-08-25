Lletget scores goal, adds 2 assists as FC Dallas beats DC United 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sebastian Lletget scored a goal and added two assists, Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored his first goal of the season and FC Dallas beat D.C. United 4-3. Lletget bounced a header off the ground and into the net to give Dallas (9-11-6) the lead for good at 2-1 in the 21st minute. D. C. United’s Christian Benteke opened the scoring in the second minute. The 33-year-old Designated Player has 17 goals this season, tied with Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango for most in MLS. Nkosi Tafari scored in the ninth to make it 1-1 when he side-footed a volley, off a corner kick by Lletget, inside the back post. Paul Arriola and Tsiki Ntsabeleng each added a first-half goal for Dallas. David Schnegg scored in the 42nd minute for United.

