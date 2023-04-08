Ljungblom leads Sweden past Hungary in women’s world hockey

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Lina Ljungblom scored four times to lead Sweden past Hungary 6-2 in the women’s world hockey championship. Linnea Andersson and Hilda Svensson had the other goals for Sweden, which opened the tournament with a 6-2 loss to Germany in Group B play. Reka Dabasi and Mira Seregely scored for Hungary, which defeated France 4-2 in its Group B opener. Canada plays Japan later Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.