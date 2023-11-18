LJ Cryer’s clutch 3s key No. 6 Houston’s win over Utah in Charleston Classic

By The Associated Press
Houston's Jamal Shead (1) dribbles against the defense of Utah's Rollie Worster (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith).[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers after Utah had wiped out No. 6 Houston’s 14-point lead, and the Cougars beat the Utes 76-66 to reach the Charleston Classic championship game. Houston is off to a 5-0 start for the second straight season and will play Dayton for the Charleston title on Sunday night. Gabe Madsen made eight 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points for Utah, and Branden Carlson scored 17. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 15 points, and Jamal Shead had 14. J’Wan Roberts had his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

