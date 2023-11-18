LJ Cryer’s clutch 3s key No. 6 Houston’s win over Utah in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers after Utah had wiped out No. 6 Houston’s 14-point lead, and the Cougars beat the Utes 76-66 to reach the Charleston Classic championship game. Houston is off to a 5-0 start for the second straight season and will play Dayton for the Charleston title on Sunday night. Gabe Madsen made eight 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points for Utah, and Branden Carlson scored 17. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 15 points, and Jamal Shead had 14. J’Wan Roberts had his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

