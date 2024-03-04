Lizbeth Ovalle scores 2 more goals, Mexico reaches Women’s Gold Cup semis with 3-2 win over Paraguay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizbeth Ovalle scored two goals and Mexico advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup with a 3-2 victory over Paraguay. Karen Luna also scored and Esthefanny Barreras saved a penalty for Mexico, which followed up its landmark victory over the U.S.by outlasting Paraguay in a thrilling second half featuring four combined goals and many more chances for both teams. Ovalle extended her star-making performance in this tournament by scoring in each half against Paraguay, giving her five goals in Gold Cup play. Camila Barbosa and Rebeca Fernandez scored in the second half for Paraguay.

